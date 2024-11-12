Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,988,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 53.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 167,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.41%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

