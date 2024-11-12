Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 616 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.70. 2,934,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,678,187. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

