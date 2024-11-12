Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

EWU stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 140,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,710. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.