Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

Pro-Dex stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pro-Dex will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $40,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,866.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

