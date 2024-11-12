Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up 1.6% of Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 170,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,667,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after acquiring an additional 964,398 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:OMFL opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

