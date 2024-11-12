Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $64.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

