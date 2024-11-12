Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $513.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $485.37 and its 200-day moving average is $472.57. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $375.24 and a 12-month high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

