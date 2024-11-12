Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 127,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 96,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.79. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.49 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

