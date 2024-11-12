Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,892 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $408.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.24 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $405.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.81.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

