Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $277,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $37.81.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- These 3 Active ETFs Beat the S&P 500 Over the Last Five Years
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.