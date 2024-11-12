Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $277,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $37.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

