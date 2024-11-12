Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Prothena alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prothena

Prothena Trading Up 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $972.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 182.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $96,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Prothena by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.