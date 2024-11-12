Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.53.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Wedbush downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.08. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.64 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.
