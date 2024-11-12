PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 79.60 ($1.02), with a volume of 816237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.90 ($1.03).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.11. The company has a market cap of £333.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $1.50. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,857.14%.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Jonathan Myers sold 69,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.16), for a total value of £62,486.10 ($80,409.34). Company insiders own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

