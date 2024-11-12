Q4 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Increased by Analyst

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of C$60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.69 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

