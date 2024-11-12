QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Buys £148.80 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey bought 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 465 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($191.48).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Steve Wadey bought 33 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £151.47 ($194.92).

On Monday, September 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 33 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £148.83 ($191.52).

QinetiQ Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of QQ traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 469.60 ($6.04). The company had a trading volume of 1,219,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 457.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 440.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,905.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 292.20 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 491 ($6.32).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 457.50 ($5.89).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

