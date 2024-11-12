QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,873 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 4.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $245,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,879 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.92.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
