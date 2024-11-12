Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,600 shares, an increase of 18,764.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,179.0 days.
Quilter Price Performance
QUILF remained flat at $1.86 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. Quilter has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
Quilter Company Profile
