Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,400 shares, an increase of 2,391.7% from the October 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QNRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 116,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,720. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

