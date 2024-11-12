Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Rakuten Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,310,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 103,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.