Rakuten Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 1.4% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,143,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $342.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.26, a PEG ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.17 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

