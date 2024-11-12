Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $379,000 in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,072,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,493,000 after buying an additional 1,879,726 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth $50,543,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,414,000 after buying an additional 539,067 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 458,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,574,000 after buying an additional 269,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after buying an additional 130,424 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $113.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. Bank of America increased their price target on MakeMyTrip from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Further Reading

