Rakuten Securities Inc. Sells 14,570 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rakuten Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,371 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,870.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 51,464 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 543.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 142,712 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 120,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 887,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 148,197 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,076 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.04. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

