Raymond James Has Negative Outlook for TSE:CSU Q4 Earnings

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Constellation Software in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $33.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $34.13. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $55.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s FY2025 earnings at $134.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,800.00.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$4,454.39 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$3,015.20 and a 1 year high of C$4,476.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4,334.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4,099.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$31.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$29.71 by C$1.29. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.40 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $1.353 dividend. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

