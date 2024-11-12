Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Raymond James by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,580,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,972,000 after buying an additional 378,033 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,505,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,689,000 after acquiring an additional 37,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,215,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Raymond James by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,024,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,238,000 after purchasing an additional 113,826 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,874,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

