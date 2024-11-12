Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). In a filing disclosed on November 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dell Technologies stock on November 7th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 11/7/2024.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

DELL stock opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.