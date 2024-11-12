Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX). In a filing disclosed on November 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FedEx stock on November 7th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 11/7/2024.

FedEx Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.56. The stock had a trading volume of 359,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,212. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

