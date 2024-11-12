Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on November 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on November 7th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 11/7/2024.

Tesla Trading Down 2.8 %

Tesla stock traded down $9.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,731,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,285,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $358.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.90 and a 200-day moving average of $217.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.06.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

