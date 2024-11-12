Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 320700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Repsol to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Repsol alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repsol

Repsol Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.