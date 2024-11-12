Reviewing Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital 30.67% 36.90% 3.50% Camden Property Trust 22.32% 6.97% 3.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Camden Property Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $103.09 million 4.87 -$15.86 million $1.20 6.89 Camden Property Trust $1.55 billion 8.34 $403.31 million $3.16 38.23

Analyst Ratings

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Camden Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 Camden Property Trust 0 14 5 0 2.26

Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.89%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $122.03, suggesting a potential upside of 1.02%. Given Invesco Mortgage Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.4%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust pays out 130.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the United States government agency or federally chartered corporation; the United States treasury securities; real estate-related financing arrangements; to-be-announced securities forward contracts to purchase RMBS; and commercial mortgage loans. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,996 apartment homes in 177 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 17 consecutive years, most recently ranking #24.

