Robert P. Mundy Sells 12,500 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $3,007,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.8 %

PKG stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.64. 131,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $148.50 and a 1 year high of $245.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.57 and a 200-day moving average of $198.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,937,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

