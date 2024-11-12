Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Stock Price

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Get RB Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBA

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global Dividend Announcement

NYSE RBA opened at $93.70 on Monday. RB Global has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Insider Activity

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $1,485,898.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,263.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,638.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,480. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RB Global by 25.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 22.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 49,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in RB Global by 10.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1,177.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.