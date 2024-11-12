Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.21.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $277.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.56. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $312.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 18,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 154,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

