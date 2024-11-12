Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. RingCentral has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $40.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.91 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $62,329.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,584. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $62,329.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,584. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,396. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 825,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,998,000 after purchasing an additional 538,325 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 365,738 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth $8,886,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 130.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 414,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 234,238 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

