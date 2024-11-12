Roth Capital Upgrades TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) to “Strong-Buy”

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

TLSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TLSI opened at $4.48 on Monday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Szela acquired 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,386.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 110,966 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

