Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells $120,336.90 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $120,336.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,854,931.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,330 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,143.20.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $77,670.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $454,182.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $188,955.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 14,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $557,340.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $59,100.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $304,381.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 45,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,796,276.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $1,630,932.84.

Rubrik stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. 950,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,219. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rubrik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $6,043,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,613,000.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

