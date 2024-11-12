Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (RWAYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 1st

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RWAYZ opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

