Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 14.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 875,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 8.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,168,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,399,000 after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sanmina by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 64.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 52,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,154,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,876,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $86.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.