Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sapiens International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SPNS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 446,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,627. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 47.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sapiens International

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.