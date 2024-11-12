Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading 1.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €190.00 ($202.13) and last traded at €189.20 ($201.28). 5,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €186.60 ($198.51).
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €192.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
