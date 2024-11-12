Savaria (TSE:SIS) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.50.

SIS stock opened at C$21.89 on Monday. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$13.95 and a 12-month high of C$23.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Insiders have sold 50,002 shares of company stock worth $1,046,042 over the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

