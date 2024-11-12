Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,059 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 31.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 36,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $410.36 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.24 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.99 and a 200 day moving average of $364.77. The firm has a market cap of $407.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

