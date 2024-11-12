Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 112.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,097 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,922 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 910,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,385 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 756.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 142,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 125,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,870,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

