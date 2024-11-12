Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $984,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Savvy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 105,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $278.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

