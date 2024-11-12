Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

SNDR stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

