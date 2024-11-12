Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.84, for a total transaction of $1,945,988.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,163,602.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, November 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total transaction of $1,883,993.92.

On Monday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total transaction of $1,741,168.36.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total transaction of $1,509,802.08.

On Monday, October 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,343,212.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $1,272,792.72.

On Monday, September 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $1,302,041.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,301,961.88.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $1,309,909.88.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $245.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,263,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,370. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 37.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 590.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,986 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $97,350,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 296,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.