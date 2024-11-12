Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Sells $968,701.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $968,701.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,773. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $71.67 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

