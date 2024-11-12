Semrush’s (SEMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semrush has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Semrush Price Performance

Insider Activity at Semrush

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.50 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $116,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,967.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Semrush news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $116,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,967.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $53,486.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 601,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,715.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,412. Corporate insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Semrush by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

