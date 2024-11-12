Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,529,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,996 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 8.68% of Service Co. International worth $988,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $224,137,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 53.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,239,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,966,000 after buying an additional 2,524,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 646.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 231,980 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $14,226,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,685,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,052,000 after acquiring an additional 161,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Service Co. International has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $88.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.83.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

