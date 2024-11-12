ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 200,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,050. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,474. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,539 shares of company stock worth $2,138,333. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $974.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,036.06. The company had a trading volume of 93,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $916.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $815.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $632.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,040.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.