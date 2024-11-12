Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Update

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the October 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shineco Trading Up 15.8 %
Shares of Shineco stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 416,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,038. Shineco has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Shineco Company Profile
