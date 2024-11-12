Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Update

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the October 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shineco Trading Up 15.8 %

Shares of Shineco stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 416,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,038. Shineco has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

